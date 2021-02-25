CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,009.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

