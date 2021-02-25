Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.98

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $17.12. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 31,216 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

