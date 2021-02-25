Centaur Reaches Market Cap of $7.85 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Centaur has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $910,137.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

