CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CDW by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CDW by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 420,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CDW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CDW by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in CDW by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.44.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

