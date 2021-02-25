Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,340 shares of company stock worth $842,385. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

