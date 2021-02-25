Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

CAT stock opened at $222.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

