Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 6.3%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,125,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,880,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

