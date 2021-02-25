Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Down 6.3%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,125,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,880,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $414.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.53.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.