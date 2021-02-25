Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s share price fell 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $1.11. 180,402,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 279,685,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Castor Maritime stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC owned 9.27% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

