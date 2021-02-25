Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.17 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,338. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $284.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Castlight Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

