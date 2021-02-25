Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Trading Down 6.9%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) shares traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.61. 1,841,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,308,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $276.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at $662,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 167,680 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,571,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 33.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 563,011 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

