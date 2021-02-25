Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $370.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

