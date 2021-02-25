Cascend Securities Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $640.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $620.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.81.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $560.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.