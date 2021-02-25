CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.55. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,238 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,684. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in CareDx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

