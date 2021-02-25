Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,946 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $244.82. 19,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,355. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $249.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.