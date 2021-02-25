Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,699 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,851,820. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

