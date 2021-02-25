Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,146. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.