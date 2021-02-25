Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $208,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 14.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.10.

PSA traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

