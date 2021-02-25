Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 2,382,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,122,035. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

