Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.28.

Shares of WEED opened at C$44.53 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.02.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

