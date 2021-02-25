Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.38

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.38 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 3293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

