Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) shares dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 1,133,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 929,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Cango by 30.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

