Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.36. 4,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Canfor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

