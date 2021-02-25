Canaccord Genuity Trims New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$2.75

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.47.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.16 on Monday. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.47.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

