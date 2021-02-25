Canaccord Genuity Increases AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Price Target to $33.00

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ACUIF traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. 217,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,028. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.