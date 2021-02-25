Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 101,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,453. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

