Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN opened at $78.00 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

