Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $173.70 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.