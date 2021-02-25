Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.80 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

