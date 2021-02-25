Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Accenture by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $259.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

