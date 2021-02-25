Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 264,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

IBTX opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $74.89.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.