Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.22 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

