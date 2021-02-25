Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $11,453,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 133.3% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $76.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.