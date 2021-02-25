Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.