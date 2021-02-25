Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,699 shares of company stock worth $7,117,997. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $70.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.96.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

