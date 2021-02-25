Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $269,000.

NYSE:MHF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

