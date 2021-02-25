Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20,298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $104.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $110.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

