Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,089 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,405,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,212,000 after buying an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 59,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 474,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 138,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

