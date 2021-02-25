Calyxt (CLXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLXT stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Get Calyxt alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.