Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 8.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $24.69. 3,536,542 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,252,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

