Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 123.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.