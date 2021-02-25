Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.41

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.41 and last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 4745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 272.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

