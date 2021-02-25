California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 44,085 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Colony Capital worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLNY. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 75,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLNY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

