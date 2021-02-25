California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

