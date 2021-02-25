California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,986 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PDM opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.