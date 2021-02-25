California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 187,686 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

