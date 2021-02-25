California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,064 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of BOK Financial worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

