California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,120 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $70,339.75. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $1,835,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -259.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

