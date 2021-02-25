Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

