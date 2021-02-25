Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $13.00. Caesarstone shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 578,803 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $443.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.