Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86-2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.92.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.33. 35,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

